230 paddy procurement centres set up in Khammam: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 AM, Sat - 22 April 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar at a paddy purchase centre at Rejerla of Tallada mandal in Khammam district on Friday.

Khammam: As many as 230 centres have been set up across the district to procure yasangi paddy and according to the need additional centres would be added, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The Minister along with MLA S Venkata Veeraiah inaugurated a paddy purchase centre at Rejerla under Mittapalli cluster of Tallada mandal in the district on Friday. He told officials to complete paddy procurement without any difficulty to the farmers.

Ajay Kumar asked the farmers to take advantage of the paddy procurement centres. Because of the efforts by the State government like supply of ample irrigation water and free quality electricity, paddy cultivation in the district has increased.

According to officials’ estimates, 5.37 lakh metric tons of paddy yield was expected in this season, out of which 4.03 lakh tons of grain was likely to be brought by farmers to paddy purchase centres, the minister noted.

He explained to the farmers that the government was implementing many welfare schemes such as offering profitable prices for farm produce and providing quality seeds to the farmers. The farmers have nothing to worry as the authorities have taken all measures to procure every seed of grain.

Ajay Kumar reminded that even during Covid-19 crisis, the government bought the paddy harvested by the farmers and deposited the cash in their accounts.

Later in the day, the Minister laid foundation stones and inaugurated various development works worth Rs 67 lakh in Raghunathapalem mandal. He said Rs 263 crore was spent so far on development in Raghunathapalem mandal since he won as an MLA.

DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam, DCMS chairman R Venkata Seshagiri Rao, district Collector VP Gautham, additional Collector N Madhusudan, District Civil Supplies Officer Rajender and others were present.