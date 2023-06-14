27-year-old Hyderabad girl fatally stabbed in UK

The assailant, who was residing in the shared apartment with other students including the victim, was identified by the local police as a Brazilian youth.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:58 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old girl from Hyderabad, Kontham Tejaswini, who was pursuing higher education in Nottingham, United Kingdom, was stabbed to death, news reports here on Wednesday said.

The assailant, who was residing in the shared apartment with other students including the victim, was identified by the local police as a Brazilian youth.

According to reports, the youth from Brazil attacked Tejaswini and her friend Akhila with a knife. While Tejaswini succumbed to the stab wounds, reports have suggested that her friend Akhila, who has received grievous injuries, is battling for life in a London hospital.

The victim, who was from Champapet, had recently completed her higher education in the UK and was scheduled to return back. The local police in London have apparently taken the attacker into custody. Based on reports, the family members of Tejaswini have urged authorities to make arrangements so that the victim’s body can be brought back at the earliest.

More details are awaited.