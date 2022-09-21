2kg golden crown for Venkateshwara Swamy in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:08 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

The temple management is showing the design of crown to Finance Minister T Harish Rao in Siddipet on Wednesday. The crown will have a close resemblance to the crown of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy, Tirumala.

Siddipet: The temple management of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy in Sididpet have decided to make a golden crown weighing 2 kgs for the presiding deity.

The management had got designed the crown by roping in the services of some experts. The crown will have a close resemblance to the crown of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy, Tirumala.

The management led by the Executive Officer and priests met Finance Minister T Harish Rao to show the design to him in Siddipet on Wednesday. Rao has assured to do his part in making the crown.

The Temple management said that they will get it ready by Vaikunta Ekadashi.