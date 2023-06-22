5 top eateries in Hyderabad owned by Telugu film celebrities

By Nithya Shree Sangameshwar

Hyderabad: Food and entertainment go hand in hand, and celebrities who have entered the food business have made it evident that food and entertainment are a good mix for a weekend plan.

Daggubati family’s ‘Sanctuary’

Located in Jubilee Hills, Sanctuary is not just a restaurant; it was also the Daggubati family’s childhood home, where they made countless memories. The restaurant is well-known for its Italian cuisine.

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Shoyu’

The pan-Asian cloud kitchen serves a wide array of dishes like Dimsums, Sushi, Nigiris, Baos, Noodles, Rice, Soups and more. Folks in Hyderabad can order a delicious meal on Swiggy. Some of the bestselling dishes include Telangana Chilli Chicken, Spinach Tempura, Chilli Basil Water chestnut, and Jaggery Cheesecake.

Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar’s ‘AN restaurant’

This restaurant was started by the well-loved Telugu film couple in collaboration with the popular Hyderabad food chain, Minerva. The eatery offers a variety of cuisines, has exquisite interiors and offers excellent service. It is located on Road No 12, Banjara Hills.

Sharwanand’s ‘Beenz’

A rustic and rural-themed café, Beenz coffee shop is a surprise package. While the name suggests it to be an ultra-modern and urban coffee shop with continental cuisine on offer, it actually is a treat to those who love typical Telugu snacks such as Aratikaya bajji, Punugulu, and Mirchi bajji, among others, which are must-try.

Anand Deverakonda’s Good Vibes Only Café

Looks like the ‘Middle Class Melodies’ actor was inspired by his film that revolves around a food joint, and ventured into food business. Located in Manikonda, it is a typical café which serves yummy continental dishes including pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, grills, salads and pastas. The place also has a wide range of beverages on offer.