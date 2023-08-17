6 organs of a daily labourer donated under Jeevandan

The surgeons retrieved six organs from the brain dead victim and allocated them to needy patients based on the Jeevandan organ donation guidelines.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:39 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: The family members of a 42-year-old daily labourer Gattu Rajender Babu, a resident of Zaffergadh from Jangaon, who was declared as drain dead by the attending team of doctors, have donated the organs of the deceased under Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

On August 11, Rajender Babu had a fall from his vehicle in Zaffergadh due to giddiness. The family members rushed Rajender Babu to a local government hospital and later shifted him to Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda. The hospital’s intensive and critical care specialists provided ICU care for 4-days but Rajender Babu’s health did not improve.

On August 15, the doctors declared Rajender Babu as brain dead. The organ donation coordinators conducted a series of grief counselling sessions with the family members of the brain dead victim. The wife of the daily labourer, G Renuka and his children G Shirisha (22) and Manisha (18) gave consent to donate his organs.

The surgeons retrieved two kidneys, liver, lungs and two corneas (6 organs) and allocated them to needy patients based on organ donation guidelines.