7 killed in two separate road accidents in AP

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:13 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Anantapur: Seven persons were killed in two separate road accidents in the state on Sunday morning.

Five persons were killed near Santamaguluru in Bapatla district when an autorickshaw and a lorry collided head on.

While two women and a man travelling in the auto died on the spot, two more women died in Narsapur government hospital while undergoing treatment.

In another accident at Poliki in Vidapanakallu mandal of Antarapur district, two youths died when two motorcycles collided.