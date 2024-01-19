8 injured in tanker-bus collision in Hanamkonda

The collision occurred on the national highway at Nirukulla suburb in the Atmakuru mandal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 09:17 PM

Hyderabad: A diesel tanker and a Pallevelugu bus collided head-on in the Hanamkonda district of Telangana on Friday, resulting in the injury of eight people, including two drivers and conductors.

The collision occurred on the national highway at Nirukulla suburb in the Atmakuru mandal, causing a diesel spill on the roads and leading to a significant traffic jam.

Promptly responding to the situation, the police rushed to the spot to clear the traffic on the highway, ensuring the safety of commuters.

Emergency services were also deployed to attend to the injured individuals.

Watch the video here: