82nd Numaish opens in Hyderabad on New Year day

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the All India Industrial Exhibition Society had promoted Hyderabad’s brand image across the world

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Hyderabad: Stating that Numaish was part of the lifestyle of every Hyderabadi, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the All India Industrial Exhibition Society had promoted Hyderabad’s brand image across the world.

The Minister along with Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy opened the 82nd All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly as the Numaish, here on Sunday.

With changing times, people were shopping products online using mobiles. But the excitement and festive ambience of the Numaish was unique and people had to visit the Numaish to experience it, the Finance Minister said. Visitors could relish cuisines and purchase handlooms and handicrafts of different States all under one roof at the Numaish, he said.

The first edition of Numaish was conducted in 1938. During the 45-day exhibition, artisans, businessmen and organisations from different States and a few from other countries had set up their stalls at the expo.

Apart from facilitating business, the Industrial Exhibition also aids in the education of many downtrodden students, especially women.

The All India Industrial Exhibition Society was operating 19 educational institutions across the State and was imparting quality education to over 30,000 students, the Minister said.

“The Exhibition Society accords top priority to women’s education and paves the way for women empowerment,” Harish Rao said, adding that a majority of the stalls were already filled up this year.

Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav complimented the Exhibition Society for extending quality education to poor students through the revenue generated from the annual exhibition.

Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy said he had been visiting Numaish since his childhood days. The Exhibition Society employs over 2000 teaching and non-teaching staff, besides facilitating direct and indirect employment to nearly 10,000 people, he said, adding that one unique feature of the Exhibition Society was that all the members were Osmania University graduates.

Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali said last year due to the pandemic, there was not much of business activity at the Numaish. This year, going by the response from vendors, there would be good business and recreation for visitors, he said.