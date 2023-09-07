99 beneficiaries get compensation in Nirmal

Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy handed over cheques of compensation worth Rs.6.85 crore to 99 families displaced by the construction of Sadarmat barrage and package 27 of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:44 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was giving paramount importance for the welfare of agrarian community. He handed over cheques of compensation worth Rs.6.85 crore to 99 families displaced by the construction of Sadarmat barrage and package 27 of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, here on Thursday.

Reddy gave cheques to 19 affected families of Lingapur village, 70 from Arepalli village and 10 of Kamalkot Kurru in Mamada mandal. He said that the farming sector was prospering like never before with Rao laying special focus on it. He cited Rythu Bandhu, provision of power for 24 hours, Rythu Bima and the crop loan waiver.