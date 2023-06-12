A boy becomes fan of Kothagudem Collector, meets him at IDOC

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty’s proactive approach in addressing a man’s land issue has made him a hero for the man’s son

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Kothagudem Collector Anudeep Durishetty with Harshanandan.

Kothagudem: Government officials, if they deliver their duties well, can become heroes in the eyes of the public. District Collector Anudeep Durishetty’s proactive approach in addressing a man’s land issue has made him a hero for the man’s son.

A resident of Jamedar Banjar in Dammapet mandal, Kunja Venkateshwalu had a land issue, regarding which he submitted a petition in a grievance cell meeting some time back. The Collector issued orders to resolve the matter. As the matter was being discussed in the house, Venkateshwarlu told his family members that their land problem was going to be resolved with the Collector’s orders.

Feeling happy at the development Venkateshwarlu’s son Harshanandan insisted on seeing the Collector and asked his father to take him to the collectorate here.

On Monday, Venkateshwarlu brought his son to the collectorate and met the Collector during the Prajavani meeting. Elated at meeting the Collector, Harshanandan shook hands with the official, had a little chat and took a photograph with Anudeep. This incident has become a highlight on Monday’s Prajavani.

Also Read Telangana: Youngster dies while saving three other lives in Mancherial