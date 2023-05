Aahida Singh enters main round of Asian U-14 Tennis Tournament

Aahida Singh of India defeated Yahana Arora 6-1, 7-5 in the girls U-14 category to march into the main round

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Aahida Singh of India defeated Yahana Arora 6-1, 7-5 in the girls U-14 category to march into the main round

Hyderabad: Aahida Singh of India defeated Yahana Arora 6-1, 7-5 in the girls U-14 category to march into the main round of Asian U-14 Grade-A Tennis Tournament which is going to be held from August 20, 2023 onwards at Secunderabad Club.

Girls U-14 Final Qualifying Round:

Norah Chaudhary (CAN) [2] bt Gowri Sankar Veena (IND) 6-1, 6-1; Aahida Singh (IND) [1] bt Yahana Arora (IND) 6-1, 7-5; Aadiya Ritesh Kumar (IND) [3] bt Savarnika Visanakarra (IND) 6-1, 6-2; Riya Gangamma Pudiyokkada (IND) [4] bt Shibani Gupte (IND) 6-7(5) , 6-2, [10-4]; Avipsha Dehury (IND) [5] bt Harsha Karthika Oruganti (IND) 3-6, 6-4, [12-10]; Sanidhya Karankoth (IND) [6] bt Harshini Vaddeboina (IND) 6-2, 6-4; Madhumita Ramesh (IND) [7] bt Deepthi Venkatesan (IND) 7-5, 5-7, [11-9]; Shreeniti Chowdury (IND) [8] bt Ritsa Kondkar (IND) 6-3 , 6-0.

Boys U-14 Final Qualifying Round:

Pradnyesh Shelke (IND) bt Gareth Lim Hao Zhe (MAS) 6-4, 6-1; Aaradhya Mhasde (IND) [2] bt Rishi Dhatram (IND) 6-0, 6-0; Daksh Deepak Patil (IND) [3] bt Abhiram Maurya Maturi (IND) 6-1, 6-1; Varad Undre (IND) [4] bt Shardul Khawale (IND) 6-4, 6-4; Atharva Shukla (IND) [5] bt Uday Yashaswi Reddy Athunuru (IND) 6-2, 6-0; Shounak Survarna (IND) [6] bt Neel Kelkar (IND) 2-6, 6-2, [10-7]; Sankalp Kumar Sahani Kumar (IND) bt Ishaan Badagi (IND) [7] 6-3, 6-1; Sarthak Ashok Gaikwad (IND) [8] bt Darsh Pabuwal (IND) 6-0, 6-1.

Also Read Yahana crushes Sanskriti in straight sets at Asia U-14 tennis tournament