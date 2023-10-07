ACB issues notices to Banjara Hills tainted cops

The officers were questioned over allegation of harassing and threatening a pub owner for bribe at the ACB office by senior officials. Their statements were recorded. On the other hand, the complainant pub owner too was questioned and his statement recorded.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Hyderabad: After questioning Banjara Hills inspector M.Narender, Sub-Inspector S.Naveen Reddy and Home Guard Hari for almost 20 hours in the bribery case booked against them, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials issued notices to them on Saturday.

The ACB officials are also probing involvement of the inspector and in similar instances in the past. They have issued notice to the trio seeking their appearance before them on October 9.

Following a complaint and other allegations against Narender, ACB officials searched the Banjara Hills police station and the inspector’s residence on Friday. The trio was detained for questioning. In this background, Narender fell ill and was taken to a private hospital for treatment. His questioning continued after he recovered.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that police higher officials were preparing to suspend the trio as part of departmental action.

