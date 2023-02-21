Acupressure park in Adilabad town soon

The Adilabad municipal authorities, with an eye on helping citizens stay healthy, are developing an acupressure park in the Mahatma Gandhi park in Adilabad town.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:26 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

A view of acupressure park being created in Gandhi park in Adilabad. Photo: Musku Raj Kiran Reddy

Adilabad: The Adilabad municipal authorities, with an eye on helping citizens stay healthy, are developing an acupressure park in the Mahatma Gandhi park in Adilabad town.

“In order to help citizens to stay healthy, the acupressure park is coming up on a piece of 3,600 sq yards in the existing Gandhi park, situated in the heart of the district centre. It is the second park to be created in Telangana and the first in erstwhile Adilabad district. It will be thrown open to the public in a week or two. The estimated cost of the facility is Rs 7 lakh,” Municipal Commissioner Shaila told ‘Telangana Today’.

According to civic officials, concrete measuring 12 mm and 4 mm, and black soil were being used in a walking track in the acupressure park. The track will consist of granules of sand and gravel. Visitors are required to walk on the track without wearing slippers. A lawn was also developed near the track.

Officials said walking on the track improves blood circulation. Visitors would feel they walk for longer distances than they actually do if they use the track. The ambience around the acupressure was pleasant with greenery which plays a vital role in busting the stress of the visitors. One can be fit both physically and mentally by visiting the park, they said.

Meanwhile, six children’s parks were developed in different parts of the town in the recent past to provide recreation to the citizens. Three more facilities were under construction. Work on a mini tank bund at Khanapur irrigation tank was being executed spending Rs 15 crore. Fifteen open air gyms were inaugurated a few months back.

About acupressure

Acupressure is an alternative medicine originated in ancient China. Pressure is put on acupressure points that lie along meridians or channels of the human body. Pressing these acupoints can help your muscles relax and improve your blood flow. It can also help with many common side effects of chemotherapy, such as pain and headaches.