Adequate stocks of fertilisers urea available in Telangana: Agri officials

The Agriculture department has detailed an extensive strategy for the Yasangi 2023 season with the goal of delivering 19.24 lakh tonnes of diverse fertilisers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 09:46 PM

Hyderabad: The Agriculture department has outlined a comprehensive plan for the Yasangi 2023-24 season, aiming to supply 19.24 lakh tonnes of various fertilisers to meet the agricultural needs of the farmers in Telangana. In coordination with fertiliser companies, facilitated by the State’s nodal agency – MARKFED, the officials will ensure effective supply of fertilisers at the rural supply points.

The Central government allocates different types of fertilisers to the State on a monthly basis, and the Agriculture department is proactively distributing them at the district, mandal, and village levels based on the crop plan for both northern and southern regions of Telangana State.

In a release, the officials assured farmers and elected representatives that there is no need to worry about the availability of urea and other fertilisers, as there were adequate stocks for timely supply to farmers.

Currently, the State government already stocked 9 lakh tonnes of different fertilizers, marking a substantial 28 percent increase compared to the previous year’s stock of 7.01 lakh tonnes, as on date. The urea stocks are at 4.68 lakh metric tonnes, a 31 percent increase from the 3.57 lakh metric tonnes for the corresponding period during the last Yasangi season.