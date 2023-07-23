Adilabad finds respite from incessant rains

Erstwhile Adilabad district, which reeled under incessant rains for five days in a row, affecting normal life, found respite with the rains taking a break on Sunday.

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 05:46 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Adilabad

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the average rainfall of Adilabad district was 14 mm as against 99 mm recorded on Saturday. Kumram Bheem Asifabad’s average rainfall was 3.6 mm compared to 68 mm on Friday. Both Nirmal and Mancherial districts saw negligible rainfall.

A day long lull spurred the agrarian community to resume farm activities. It allowed farmers to remove weeds grown in the cotton crop. It also inspired many to visit seasonal waterfalls such as Chintalamadara in Tiryani mandal, Koratikal and Kanakayi in Neradigonda and Babejhari in Kerameri and Vasthapur in Mamada mandals.