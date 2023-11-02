| After Dry October Hyderabad To Receive Rains In First Week Of November

After dry October, Hyderabad to receive rains in first week of November

Rains in the first week of November in Hyderabad and some isolated parts of Telangana would be because of the influence of the fresh wave of South-easterly winds.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:04 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad is likely to receive light rains in the next one week.

Hyderabad: After experiencing the driest October in 30 years, Hyderabad is likely to receive light rains in the next one week, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an statement.

Along with Hyderabad and adjoining districts of Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhongir, Jangaon, Hanmakonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudam, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy districts are likely to receive light rains.

Meanwhile, maximum and minimum temperatures in Hyderabad could hover around 31 degrees and 21 degrees celcius respectively with mist and haze in the next 48 hours, IMD said in a press release.