After Laxman and Siraj, Tilak Varma emerges as torch bearer from Hyderabad in Indian team

The 20-year-old has been handed the debut cap after impressive performances in the Indian Premier League and domestic circuit

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 08:00 AM, Fri - 4 August 23

Tilak Varma in action against West Indies (AFP Photo)

Hyderabad: It’s been a while since a Hyderabad batter played for India at the international level. After VVS Laxman, who retired in 2012, pacer Mohammed Siraj has been the lone torch bearer from the city.

On Thursday, the city cricket fraternity erupted in joy when a stylish left-hander N Thakur Tilak Varma made his debut for India in the first T20 match against West Indies. The 20-year-old has been handed the debut cap after impressive performances in the Indian Premier League and domestic circuit.

Tilak made his debut a memorable one hitting 39 off just 22 balls. He got off the mark with consecutive sixes off Alzarri Joseph.

Back in Hyderabad, Tilak’s family was over the moon seeing him don Indian colours. “We are all thrilled. He called us from his hotel around 4 pm before leaving for the ground. He said that he was going to play today. We were super excited. He spoke to all the family members and we all gathered at our home to watch his first match for India,” said Tilak’s father Nagaraju Varma.

When asked whether he expected his son to play for the country when he started playing cricket, he said, “We always wanted him to play for the country. Now that he is playing, we could not believe it.”

Meanwhile, his coach Salam Bayash, who has been instrumental in shaping the career of the cricketer, is over the moon. “I am very excited. He called us in the afternoon and spoke to all the trainees from the Academy (Legala Cricket Academy). I knew he would be given a chance today. We are all thrilled,” said the coach, revealing that he shed a tear or two with joy.

On his advice to Tilak, he said, “I told him to go out there and give his best and play depending on his batting order, match situation. I want him to finish the match wherever he bats.”

Reminiscing his first encounter with Tilak in 2012-13, he said, “I saw him play tennis ball cricket with his friends when he was 11 and half years. I saw the spark in him and knew he would make it big. I insisted his parents send him to coaching. Initially, they were reluctant since the academy is far from where they stay. I offered to take him with me to my academy in Lingamapply.”

“After seeing his progress, they moved to BHEL a few months later for his training. The hard work he put in is now reaping rewards,” he revealed.

Coming from a humble background where his father works as an electrician, Tilak made rapid strides. He was part of India’s Under-19 World Cup squad. After some impressive performances in the domestic season, he has been drafted into the star-studded Mumbai Indians side.

With his consistent performance in the last two years, he became an integral member of the team that is filled with super stars. His match-winning performances with MI and with India A squad finally paved the way for the Indian team.