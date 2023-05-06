Age no bar! 56-yr-old in race to crack TS Eamcet

This year TS Eamcet will see a 56-year-old candidate competing with teenagers to crack the entrance test

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Sat - 6 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Age definitely is no bar in educational pursuits. Some do believe this sincerely and do not allow the factor of age to hinder their quest for learning.

This year, Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS Eamcet) will see a 56-year-old candidate competing with teenagers to crack the entrance test.

As there is no upper age limit for pursuing undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses in the State, a 56-year-old, whose name is being withheld to protect privacy, has applied to appear for the test.

In seeking to give a tough competition to young candidates, he is not alone as there are three other candidates who are above 35 years of age who have registered for the TS Eamcet.

This year, all-time high registrations have been recorded for the entrance test with a total of 3,20,384 students applying. This is 53,670 more applications as against the last year.

Of the total applications, 2,05,031 are for engineering, 1,14,981 for AM and 372 for both engineering and AM streams. The entrance test for AM stream will be conducted on May 10 and 11 and the engineering test is on May 12, 13 and 14. Both the entrance tests will be held in two sessions each day i.e., 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm.

A total of 113 centres for AM and 137 centres for engineering test with 104 in Telangana and 33 in Andhra Pradesh have been constituted. Hall tickets have already been made available on the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/ and the same can be downloaded.