Andhra Pradesh DSC notifications will be released soon, says Botsa Satyanarayana

The minister also stated that the transfer of teachers will be completed by the next academic year.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:18 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has announced that District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment notifications will be made soon.

He said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Ys Jagan Mohan Reddy will take a decision on the AP DSC, and officials are preparing the details related to it. The minister also stated that the transfer of teachers will be completed by the next academic year.

Further, Botsa said that they are looking into the regularisation of contractual employees.