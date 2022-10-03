Andole MLA followers ask police to file SC/ST Atrocity case against Sharmila

Sangareddy: Supporters of Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran have lodged a complaint against YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila accusing her of using derogatory language against him.

An SC leader from the constituency Satika Raju and other SC leaders lodged the complaint with the Jogipet police requesting the police to register a case against Sharmila under the SC/ST Atrocity act.

Raju said Sharmila had accused Kranthi Kiran of being a land grabber during her roadshow in Jogipet town on September 30 and also used derogatory language against him.