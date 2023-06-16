AP building new villages, not just colonies: Jagan

AP government was not building just Jagananna colonies but new villages, Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy said here on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:48 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government was not building just Jagananna colonies but new villages, Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy said here on Friday.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating TIDCO houses in Gudivada near here, he said that the government had fulfilled the promise of building TIDCO houses and gave Rs. 7 lakh worth property free of cost. As many as 257 acres of land was acquired to build houses on the layout which had now turned into new Gudivada town, he observed.

Noting that houses were given to 13,145 women beneficiaries, the Chief Minister said that in all, 16,240 houses including 8,912 TIDCO houses had come up at the place which meant that over 40,000 people would live there at the rate of even three persons per home. While there were no house-sites, nor free houses during Chandrababu regime, the YSR Congress Party government had kept its word to give 1,43,600 TIDCO houses, each of 300 sft worth Rs 6.75 lakh given for just Re. 1, he said.

“When we gave house-sites to the poor in the capital, Chandrababu said that it would affect the caste equations there and went to court. He failed to do justice to the poor during his 14-year period as Chief Minister. Now, as the elections are approaching, he is again seeking one more chance and says he will give gold and Benz car, only to cheat the voters,” Jagan stated.