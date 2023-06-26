Asifabad: Two killed in clash over land dispute

Following a clash over a land dispute between two families, two persons were killed and four others injured at Jakkulapalli village

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Following a clash over a land dispute between two families, two persons were killed and four others injured at Jakkulapalli village in Rebbena mandal on Saturday.

Rebbena police said Mandala Narsaiah (35), a daily wage earner and his paternal aunt Girugula Bakku Bai (60) from Jakkulapalli died on the spot when they received fatal head injuries in the clash. Mandala Mengaiah, Santosh and Girugula Shankaraiah and their cousin brother had injuries in the conflict.

All belonged to Jakkulapalli village. The condition of Mengaiah and Santosh is learned to be critical.

Six family members of Mengaiah allegedly assaulted the family of Narsaiah containing five members when working in a farm with sticks and an axe, resulting in the spot death of Narsaiah and Bakku Bai and injuries to the four.

The two families were at loggerheads over a piece of 9 acres of land for quite a long time.