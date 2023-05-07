Asifabad: Woman hacked to death by husband

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:37 AM, Sun - 7 May 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A woman died on the spot while a man sustained minor injuries, after her husband attacked them with an axe suspecting her fidelity at Dabha village in Wankidi mandal around midnight on Saturday.

Wankidi Inspector Srinivas said the woman was identified as Vadai Sangeetha alias Amrutha (25), and the injured person was Pocchu, both belonging to Dhaba, Asifabad.

Sangeetha received fatal injuries when her husband Maruthi hacked her on the neck, resulting in spot death for her at around 12.30 am. She was found dead in a pool of blood. Pocchu had injuries on different parts of his body when he tried to prevent Maruthi from attacking Sangeetha. Maruthi reportedly attacked his wife and Pocchu suspecting that she had an illicit affair with Pocchu.

A murder case was registered based on a complaint received from Babaji, the father of Sangeetha. Investigations are underway.