Aurangabad decks up for massive BRS public meeting on April 24

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:22 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Hyderabad: The City of Gates is all set to open up for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, with all roads and lanes leading to the Jabinda Grounds decked up with pink flags and buntings for Party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s public meeting on Monday.

There is an air of excitement and enthusiasm among people in Aurangabad, popular as the City of Gates, and its neighbouring areas ahead of the third public meeting of the BRS in Maharashtra.

The earlier two meetings of the BRS on February 5 at Nanded and on March 26 at Kandhar Loha evoked massive response from the people of Maharashtra. Though hurdles were created and BRS vehicles were stopped from proceeding to the earlier meeting venues, there was a massive turnout of the public for the meetings.

The enthusiasm of the people to hear and learn about the Telangana model of development, especially its farmer oriented schemes, has been such that the Chief Minister is getting invitations from different farmers unions and organisations to visit Solapur and West Maharashtra regions as well.

This apart, the steady influx of leaders from different parties, including the Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena, MNS and to top it all, the merger of the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Rashtriya Party into the BRS, is making the growing popularity of the BRS evident in the State.

There has been visible impact on the government as well. After the Chief Minister’s first meeting itself, the Maharashtra government announced an input subsidy of Rs.6,000 for farmers, its own version of Telangana’s Rythu Bandhu.

Given the response from the people, especially from farmers, and with Chandrashekhar Rao already declaring that the BRS would contest in the Maharashtra local body elections, political parties are getting jittery.

According to BRS sources, the Chief Minister would be issuing specific instructions to the party cadre on the forthcoming local body elections, besides long term plans to expose the BJP-led union government’s failures in all the sectors.

BRS campaign vehicles screening videos of Telangana’s achievements in Marathi and Hindi, have already been hitting the streets in all constituencies in Aurangabad.

Shetkari Sangathan leaders and BRS leaders are creating awareness among people about Telangana’s welfare and development programmes in Gangapur, Vaijapur, Kannad, Jalna and other places.

In the wake of the hot summer, BRS leaders have made elaborate arrangements at the 15 acre-Jabinda Grounds to avoid any inconvenience to the public. Massive tents have been set up and provision of water sachets and other facilities have also been arranged.