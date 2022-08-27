Automobile thief gang held, six motorcycles recovered in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A three-member gang of automobile thieves, which stole bikes parked at education institutions, residential colonies and parking areas, was caught by the KPHB police on Saturday.
Officials recovered six motorcycles, together worth Rs 4.5 lakh, from Y.Srikanth alias Chotu (19), Ch.Chennakesava (20) and G.Aravind alias Nani (19), all friends and residents of Miyapur.
Police said the trio managed to started the vehicles by connecting the wires of the vehicles and igniting the engine. They were involved in six cases in Cyberabad Police limits.
