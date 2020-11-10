Azad memorial lecture at MANUU on Wednesday

By | Published: 7:16 pm

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is organising Azad Memorial Lecture online in connection with the National Education Day and to mark the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on Wednesday.

Prof Abdul Hameed Khan Maulana Azad Chair, and former head, dept of English, Marathwada University, Aurangabad, will deliver online lecture on “Asr-e-Hazir me Maulana Abul Kalam Azad ki Manwiat” (Relevance of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad in Contemporary times).

MANUU in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof SM Rahmatullah, Prof TV Kattimani, Vice-Chancellor of Central Tribal University, Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, will also address the online session. The lecture will be telecast live on IMC MANUU YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xnpuu_bY_-E

