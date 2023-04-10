B Nagya takes charge as Principal Chief Ops Manager of SCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:52 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

B Nagya, IRTS takes Charge As Principal Chief Operations Manager, South Central Railway.

Hyderabad: B Nagya, senior railway official from the 1989 batch of Indian Railway Traffic Service and a native of Kodad, Suryapet, has taken charge as Principal Chief Operations Manager, South Central Railway on Monday, April 10 at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad.

Prior to the present assignment, Nagya, who did his B.Tech from NIT-Warangal in Civil Engineering and M.Tech from IIT-Delhi, worked as Principal Chief Commercial Manager, East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar, Chief Freight Transportation Manager (CFTM), Chief Passenger Transportation Manager (CPTM) and Chief Transport Planning Manager (CTPM) on South Central Railway and as Chief Freight Transportation Manager (CFTM) on South Western Railway.

During his long Railway service, he has also worked on deputation to M/s Singereni Collieries as Executive Director/Coal Movement for nearly 5 years.

