Badri-Goutam pair records win at Dr V Rama Das Memorial Senior Men Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Hyderabad: The pair of V Badri and Goutam Budda of Asif Club recorded win over their club mates M Murali and K Goud 9-6 in the 65 years category on the first day of the Dr V Rama Das Memorial Senior Men Tennis Tournament held at Asif Tennis Club Inside Public Garden Nampally, Hyderabad on Thursday.

In other clashes, the pair of S P Babu and Vayunandan Rao of Railway Club defeated Dr P Narsimha Raoa and Bhaskar of Asif Club 9-6 in the 55 age category.

In the 45 years category, Madhusudan and Shiva Kumar of New club downed A Rajesh and Arvind Kumar of Anand Nagar Club 9-4.

Results: Doubles: 45 : Madhusudan/Shiva Kumar (New club) bt A Rajesh/Arvind Kumar (Anand Nagar Club) 9-4; 55 : S P Babu/Vayunandan Rao (Railway Club) bt Dr P Narsimha Rao/Bhaskar (Asif Club) 9-6; 65 : V Badri/Goutam Budda (Asif Club) bt M Murali/K Goud (Asif Club) 9-6.