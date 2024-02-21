Bandi Sanjay demands Congress to keep poll promises by fortnight

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 07:47 PM

BJP national secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar speaking at the Vijay Sankalp Yatra at Echoda.

Adilabad: BJP national secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded the Congress to implement its poll promises within a fortnight if it was committed. He was speaking at the Vijay Sankalp Yatra which reached Echoda mandal centre on Wednesday.

Sanjay said the Congress was trying to cheat the public when it came to implementation of the poll promises under the guise of the model code of conduct. He said the State government had failed to keep its word even after completion of 70 days at the office and also criticised the Congress for delaying salaries to government employees.

The BJP national secretary alleged that the Congress was trying to erase the rich history of Telangana. Promising to construct a memorial centre in memory of tribal legend Ramji Gondi near Nirmal town soon, Sanjay said the BJP would bag 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana and bring sufficient funds from the Centre.

Earlier, Sanjay, Adilabad MP Soya Bapu Rao and Nirmal MLA Maheshwar Reddy lodged a complaint with police after finding a tomb near a historical banyan to which Ramji Gond and 1,000 tribals were hanged to death by British rulers for waging war for freedom to the country. They criticised the Congress government for creating a controversy around the spot.