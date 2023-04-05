Bandi Sanjay is playing with lives of students: Jogu Ramanna

MLA Ramanna addresses press personnel in Adilabad on Wednesday.

Adilabad: MLA Jogu Ramanna accused the BJP state president Bandi Sanjay of playing with the lives of thousands of students. Addressing pressmen here on Wednesday, Ramanna said that police gathered evidences and established Sanjay’s role in leakage of SSC question paper. He asked the state president whether Prashanth, the accused person in the leakage, was a member of BJP. He stated that Prashanth had called up 140 times as per evidence.

The MLA demanded that Sanjay resign from his post if he was sincere. He stated that BJP was trying to tarnish the image of the state government which was developing Telangana like never before. He added that the saffron party leaders stooped down to this level only for gaining political mileage. Parents of the students would lodge complaints against Sanjay.

Meanwhile, N Diwakar Rao alleged that BJP was trying to destabilize the government and was mud-slinging against it. He spoke to press personnel in Mancherial. He stated that people of Telangana were noticing the conspiracies hatched by the saffron party. BRS leader N Vijith, Municipal chairperson Penta Rajaah took part in burning of an effigy of Sanjay.