Basti Dawakhana to develop Aarogya Telangana: Gangula

Confidence among public was created in government hospitals as well as doctors, said Gangula Kamalakar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar undergoing tests after inaugurating Basti Davakana in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar said the Basti Dawakhana concept was introduced to develop the State into ‘Aarogya Telangana’ (healthy Telangana) by providing immediate medical aid to the people in towns and villages.

Speaking after inaugurating a Basti Dawakhana set up with Rs.21.30 lakh at Padmanagar here on Wednesday, Kamalakar said people used to be scared of getting treatment in government hospitals. However, the situation has changed after the formation of Telangana. Besides developing infrastructure and facilities, confidence among the public was created in government hospitals as well as doctors.

The Minister later inaugurated a yoga centre. Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, DMHO Dr Lalitha Devi, Municipal Commissioner Seva Islawath and others were present.

