BGAUSS unveils its flagship EV scooter ‘BG C12’

The BG C12 electric scooter can be booked from the company website or at nearest BGAUSS dealership

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Hyderabad: BGAUSS Auto Pvt. Ltd on Tuesday unveiled its flagship EV scooter, BG C12 which follows the success of the D15, B8 and A2, a range of dynamic, stylish,

premium-yet affordable electric scooters.

Designed and developed by BGAUSS’s in-house R&D team in Pune, the BG C12 aims to cater to the growing demand for stylish, smart, and reliable two-wheeler EVs and are completely made in India. The premium electric scooter comes with 20 safety features.

Hemant Kabra, Director, Founder and Managing Director, BGAUSS Auto Pvt. Ltd said C12i Max is FAME certified and has industry-first features such as boot space which can fit full face helmet and has the longest and most comfortable seat for a family. BGAUSS currently has 100 showrooms all over India, and focusing on expanding its footprint in the country via a robust dealer network.

The BG C12 electric scooter can be booked from the company website or at nearest BGAUSS dealership. The introductory price for the BG C12 is Rs. 97,999 (limited stock offer). The regular price for BG C12 is Rs. 1,04,999 (ex-showroom) after FAME II subsidy of Rs 48,000.

