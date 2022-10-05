Bharat Rashtra Samithi: Minorities welcome CM KCR’s move

By Asif Yar Khan Published: Updated On - 09:39 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

Minorities in the Telangana are welcoming the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to come up with an alternative to the BJP at the national level.

Hyderabad: In an atmosphere of hatred and insecurity created by the BJP, minorities are welcoming Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to come up with an alternative to the BJP at the national level.

SQ Masood, a lawyer and social activist from Old City, described it as a welcome move. “Minorities want a safe existence in the country. In Telangana, in the last eight years, there was no communal violence. But elsewhere, minorities were targeted on allegations of eating or carrying beef, wearing skull caps and other petty issues. People feel safer in Telangana and they want it to be replicated across the country.”

Mohd Mustaq Malik, president of Tehreek Muslimeen Shabban, a Muslim organisation, said they welcomed Chandrashekhar Rao’s move if it is against “fascist forces”. “Now, the situation in the country demands that the rule of the fascist forces end and the nation tread the path of development. If the move of K Chandrashekhar Rao is aimed at putting an end to the BJP rule, we support it,” he said.

People feel that the Telangana government is more focused on the overall development of the State and providing employment. “A huge change can be seen in Hyderabad’s infrastructure with several new projects coming up. Also, lakhs of jobs were announced benefiting several families, including minorities. In a few instances, age relaxation was also given. Communal riots are something unheard of in the State in the last eight years,” former chairman of TS Minorities Finance Corporation Mohd Akbar Hussain said.

The welfare schemes launched by the Chief Minister for minorities benefited larger sections compared to previous schemes that targeted selective groups. Schemes such as Shaadi Mubarak, honorarium for Muezzin and imams of mosques, overseas scholarships and minority coaching centres are benefiting thousands of families.

“The Telangana Minority Residential Schools are helping lakhs of children get education. It’s for the first time that such an initiative was taken in the State by the TRS (now BRS),” said Syed Tajuddin Ahmed, former police official, adding that in his role as a national leader, Chandrashekhar Rao should work to introduce such schemes for the welfare of the deprived.