Bhatti launches new portal of power utilities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 10:31 PM

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Wednesday launched new online services of Transco & Discoms. Through the new portal consumers can get new connections, shift lines & avail other services.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the consumers would get transparent and faster services through the new portal. “Consumers can get electricity services from home through the portal,”he said.

Consumers would be able to pay relevant service fees online without visiting the DISCOM office and even know about the status of their applications through the new portal, he said, adding that the consumers would get better services in a short period.

Principal Secretary(Energy) Syed Murtuza Ali Rizvi, SPDCL CMD Musharraf Farooqui and other senior officials were present.