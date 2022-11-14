Bhupalpally: Daily singing of national anthem begins at Chelpur

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:25 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy and SP J Surender Reddy at Chelpur town of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Monday.

Bhupalpally: Local MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy along with district SP J Surender Reddy has launched the daily singing of the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ at Ambedkar Centre at Chelpur village of Ghanapuram mandal in the district on Monday. Locals, people’s representatives and others in large numbers have participated in the event. Later, the MLA also inaugurated 45 CCTV cameras installed at key locations in the town at a cost of Rs 13 lakh at Chelpur.

On this occasion, the SP said that one CCTV camera was equal to 100 policemen as they were very helpful to resolve the cases and also check the crime. He has congratulated SI Abhinav and CI Puli Venkat of Ghanpuram who worked hard to set up the CC cameras, and the public representatives, traders and people who cooperated to realise this attempt. Bhupalapally DSP A Ramulu, Chityala CI Puli Venkat, Ganapuram SI Mayka Abhinav, Chelpur Sarpanch Madhusudan Rao, Ganapuram MPP Kavati Rajitha and MPTCs participated in the event.