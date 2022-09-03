BJP corporator arrested on kidnap charges in Hyderabad

Published Date - 07:19 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Saroornagar police on Saturday arrested the Bharatiya Janata Party’s corporator from Gaddianaram, Baddam Prem Maheshwar Reddy on charges of involvement in a case of kidnap, abduction and attacking a businessman.

According to the police, Reddy, 38, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation corporator from Gaddianaram division in Saroornagar, along with 14 of his accomplices planned to kidnap Lanka Laxminarayana, a resident of P&T Colony, to settle some land-related issues.

On Thursday night, his accomplices went to Laxminarayana’s house to kidnap him. On not finding him, they kidnapped his son Subramanyam and took him to Hayathnagar, where the youngster was allegedly thrashed. On information, the police reached the spot and rescued him.

“Reddy did not like Laxminarayana interfering in disputes in the Gaddianaram division. He planned the kidnap with the help of his accomplices and provided them financial and logistic support,” DCP (LB Nagar) Sunpreet Singh said.

The police arrested Reddy along with nine of his accomplices, while five of them were absconding.