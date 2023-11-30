BJP lodges complaint against BRS with ECI

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:01 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: The BJP on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) accusing Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of indulging in electoral malpractice.

State BJP President G Kishan Reddy, who lodged a complaint with the ECI, in his letter stated that the BRS candidates were moving around polling booths with a large number of supporters to influence the voters and when his party workers tried to stop them, they attacked them. Citing the example of Jangaon, he alleged that the BRS Jangaon candidate was moving along with a large number of his supporters in various booths, and when the BJP workers tried to stop them, they were threatened with dire consequences.

The BJP State chief alleged that the polling officials and the police remained mute spectators.