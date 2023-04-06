BJP ‘officially’ spreads falsehood, Twitterati hit back with facts

The BJP's attempts to mislead the people drew sharp criticism with many other Twitter users as well

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janatha Party’s (BJP) false propaganda alleging corruption in Telangana’s welfare programmes has triggered strong criticism and fact-based counters from Twitterati and official quarters.

On Thursday, the BJP’s official Twitter handle @BJP4India posted an animation video alleging corruption in Aasara pensions, Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi, Central government funds, GST and other programmes and scams in Telangana.

Countering the BJP’s animation video that was spreading misinformation, FactCheck_Telangana in a befitting reply tweeted: “Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak schemes have zero contribution from the Central Government.”

The union government’s share in Aasara pensions was just 1.79 per cent and the remaining 98.21 percent was borne by the Telangana government, it said.

“GST is a tax collected directly from traders by the Central and State governments. All payments are done ONLINE. Hence, there is NO scope for any corruption. Thus, the animation video posted on @BJP4India is incorrect and misleading,” the handle, which fact-checks misinformation on Telangana, said.

The BJP’s attempts to mislead the people drew sharp criticism with many other Twitter users as well, with several demanding that the saffron party desist from spreading false propaganda against Telangana.

Telangana Digital Media Director Konatham Dileep tweeted: “To the hare brained jokers who did this cheap video – How can anyone do corruption in Direct Benefit Transfer Schemes like Rythu Bandhu, KalyanaLakshmi, ShadiMubarak & Asara Pensions? Shame that the official handle of BJP is lying that union Government is funding these state schemes!”

TSREDCO Chairman Y Satish Reddy tweeted: “Much thanks to BJP for exclusively promoting largest ‘Direct beneficiary transfer’ schemes of Telangana, The contribution of Modi to these schemes is ‘0’. If benefiting people of Telangana is called corrupt for BJP, then yes we are corrupt!”

Another Twitter user @vasudevspeaks tweeted: “Shame BJP4India for these cheap tricks. Telangana people are aware of your roots. When BJP knew it is not going to win the straight fight, it plays these tricks.”

Also Read Bandi Sanjay conspired to defame Telangana government: Warangal CP