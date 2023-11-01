BJP State spokesperson Rakesh Reddy resigns

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:14 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hanamkonda: In a significant development, Anugula Rakesh Reddy, the official spokesperson of the BJP in the State, tendered his resignation from the party on Wednesday. Reddy’s decision comes in the wake of alleged harassment by the Hanamkonda district president, Rao Padma Reddy, and a lack of support from the party’s State leadership. Padma was offered the BJP’s ticket for the Warangal West.

Reddy, who had been associated with the BJP for over a decade, said he had worked to enhance the arty’s public image. Speaking to the media and his supporters in Hanamkonda, he said he was treated “very badly by the party district leadership” and that his followers were also harassed by the party.

Reddy said the party had failed to acknowledge his contributions and the widespread recognition and support he had garnered from the people of Telangana, despite the party’s apparent indifference. He also voiced his scepticism about the BJP’s future, accusing the party of being unwelcoming to youth and of exploiting young members in the name of ideology.

In a parallel political development, Congress leader Janga Raghava Reddy, former DCCB president, expressed concerns about the Congress party’s decision to nominate Naini Rajender Reddy, stating that the Congress should grant tickets only to those who were steadfast supporters of the party during challenging times.

Raghava Reddy hinted at the possibility of competing independently if needed and suggested that he might consider contesting from the All India Forward Block Party if the Congress does not reconsider its choices.