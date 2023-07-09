Bonalu 2023: CM KCR, wife visit Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Devasthnam in Secunderabad

They presented a silk saree to the deity and offered prayers on the occasion of Bonalu festival.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:57 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao accompanied by his wife Shobha on Sunday visited the Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Devasthnam in Secunderabad and presented silk saree to the deity and offered prayers on the occasion of Bonalu festival.

The temple priests welcomed them with traditional rituals and special pujas were performed. Ministers Indrakaran Reddy, T Srinivas Yadav , Srinivas Goud, Ch Malla Reddy apart from Member of Parliament, Keshava Rao and others were present during Chief Minister’s visit to the temple.

The Chief Minister also performed special puja at the Muttalamma Temple at Deputy Speaker Padma Rao’s residence.

Bonalu festivities were being held on a grand scale at Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Devasthnam, Secunderabad. Scores of people thronged to the temple to seek the blessing of deity. Elobrate arrangements have been made the State government at the temple on the occasion of Bonalu festival.