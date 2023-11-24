BRS cancels Hyderabad public meeting owing to rain

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: Owing to rains and inclement weather conditions in the State, the ruling BRS cancelled its public meeting in Hyderabad scheduled to be held at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Saturday.

The party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was scheduled to address the public meeting with a focus on the Assembly segments in Hyderabad and Secunderabad Parliamentary constituencies.

However, all other events pertaining to the poll campaign will continue unabated as polling day is inching closer. It may be noted that people turned up in huge numbers for the BRS public meetings held in Mulugu and Bhupalpally constituencies, braving the rain.