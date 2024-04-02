BRS delegation submits petition to Collector on farmers’ issues

The delegation demanded the Congress government to solve the problems faced by the people and farmers, to pay compensation of Rs 25, 000 per acre to the farmers who have lost crops, to give an additional bonus of Rs 500 for paddy and address drinking water shortage.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 07:27 PM

Khammam: A BRS delegation led by the party Khammam Lok Sabha candidate Nama Nageswara Rao and MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra submitted a petition to district Collector VP Gautham on farmers’ issues here on Tuesday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Nageswara Rao said that the people and farmers were suffering due to the shortage of drinking and irrigation water like never before. Pressure would be put on the government until the problems were solved and BRS would be ready for any kind of struggle.

He demanded the government to immediately conduct a survey and estimate the extent of damage and pay compensation to the farmers immediately. BRS delegation toured the district and said that it was found that paddy, maize and other crops were badly damaged.

BRS district president MLC Tata Madhusudan, ZP chairman Lingala Kamal Raju, ex-MLA Madan Lal, party leaders Kondabala Koteswa Rao and Bellam Venu were present.

Earlier in the day Nageswara Rao held parliamentary elections preparatory meeting with BRS cadres and leaders at Mulakalapalli mandal in Kothagudem district and in Chintakani mandal in Khammam district.