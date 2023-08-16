Distribution of 2BHK houses in Hyderabad from next week

In view of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's announcement during his Independence Day address on Tuesday, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao held a high-level review meeting on the distribution of 2BHK houses in Hyderabad limits on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: The much-awaited distribution of double bedroom houses under the Dignity Housing scheme will begin in Hyderabad next week. Of the total of one lakh double bedroom houses being constructed in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, construction of more than 75,000 houses has been completed and these will be distributed in phases.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Mohd Mahmood Ali, Ch Malla Reddy and Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud participated in the meeting. Senior officials from GHMC were also present.

The officials informed that of the 75,000 constructed houses, around 70,000 houses were ready for occupation. About 4,500 houses have been already handed over to in-situ beneficiaries. They said the verification process for applicants was nearing completion and distribution would begin soon. The construction of the remaining 25,000 houses was going on at a brisk pace.

While the submission of applications by the eligible persons is an ongoing process, officials said the verification process of applicants who have already submitted their applications was nearing completion.

Rama Rao asked officials to complete the verification process and make arrangements for distribution of the 2BHK houses from next week. He said the houses would be distributed in five to six phases. He also wanted them to complete the remaining houses to reach the target of one lakh houses as per schedule.

The Minister asserted that the identification of eligibile beneficiaries for double bedroom houses was devoid of any political influence. He highlighted the rigorous field-level examination undertaken by the authorities to ensure a fair and transparent selection process.

To enhance transparency and community involvement, the Ministers suggested to organise a distribution programme wherein the houses would be handed in the presence of all beneficiaries at their allocated residences. The State government was constructing the double bedroom houses at a cost of Rs.5.04 lakh in rural areas and Rs.7 lakh in urban areas.

The Ministers also discussed the implementation of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Hyderabad including identification of beneficiaries and expediting the process for its swift implementation. Under the scheme, the State government will give a one-time grant of Rs.3 lakh each to women beneficiaries with a house site to construct their house, benefiting 3,000 families in each Assembly constituency.

