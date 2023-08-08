BRS leader stabbed to death in Korutla

As Laxmirajam was having tea in a tea stall near the old municipal office at 9.30 am, two unknown persons attacked him with knives.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:13 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Representational Image

Jagtial: A BRS leader and the husband of a municipal councillor, Pogula Laxmirajam (45) was stabbed to death by unknown persons in Korutla town on Tuesday morning.

According to police, while Laxmirajam was having tea in a tea stall near the old municipal office at 9.30 am, two unknown persons attacked him with knives. He sustained severe injuries as the assailants attacked him on the neck. Local people immediately shifted him to hospital.

As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment. Laxmirajam is the husband of ninth ward councillor Umarani.

Police began investigation by registering a case.