BRS leaders distribute tomatoes on Energy Minister’s birthday

BRS leaders celebrated the birthday of Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy at Suryapet in a unique way by distributing tomatoes to people instead of sweets.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:42 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Suryapet: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders on Monday celebrated the birthday of Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy at Suryapet in a unique way by distributing tomatoes to people instead of sweets.

With tomatoes becoming quite dear in the market with prices crossing Rs.120 a kilogram and quite unaffordable for the poor, BRS leaders of the 10th ward of Suryapet town decided to make them happy by distributing one kg of tomatoes to the people. The act drew attention of the people due to the soaring prices of tomatoes.

The BRS leaders said the skyrocketing price of tomatoes had made it dearer than sweets to the people. They said they distributed one kilogram of tomatoes each to 100 people in the ward.