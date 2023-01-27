CM KCR to chair BRS Parliamentary party meeting on Sunday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:04 AM, Fri - 27 January 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will chair the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Parliamentary Party meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday at 1 pm.

The BRS Parliamentary Party members will discuss the party strategy for the upcoming budget session of the Parliament scheduled to commence on January 31. The Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

The party President will also instruct the MPs on the issues to be raised during the session.