BRS supporter in Khammam tells opposition parties not to seek his family votes

The residents lived in wretched conditions before 2014 because there is no one to care about the area for decades.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:05 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Khammam: A BRS activist in Khammam has chosen a unique way to keep away the opposition parties visiting his residence seeking votes.

The activist, Mathangi Anil Kumar has displayed a flexi banner in front of his residence asserting that all votes in his family will be cast to BRS and no other party leaders should come to his house asking for votes.

Anil Kumar is a resident of Prakash Nagar in 29th municipal division in Khammam city. Speaking to Telangana Today he said that anyone who is enjoying the fruits of development will support the BRS candidate Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

More importantly, the modernisation of Gollapadu channel in the three-town area has enabled the residents to live comfortably. The residents lived in wretched conditions before 2014 because there is no one to care about the area for decades.

As the Gollapadu channel turned into a stinky drain public suffered from mosquito menace and in every monsoon the drain water entered into the houses. But after Ajay Kumar became minister the area was developed and beautiful parks developed, Anil Kumar said.

Recalling the hardships of his mother Samrajyam and other women in the area he said they used to fetch drinking water from a bazaar pump, a public tap one and half kilometres away. Now all the 1, 880 households have tap connections.

In addition to that, facilities like street lights and CC roads have been developed. There are 13 votes in his family and they are going to cast the votes for the BRS candidate. Anil Kumar claimed.

However, the election authorities have objected to the display of the flexi banner as it violates the election code of conduct and told him to remove it. “I am a law abiding citizen and would follow the official’s directions” he said.