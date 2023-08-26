BRS will form government for third time: Suman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:23 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman was accorded a grand welcome on his return to Chennur Assembly constituency on Saturday after being nominated by the BRS.

Hundreds of BRS activists received Suman at Indaram village in Jaipur mandal, the entry of Chennur segment. While men danced to drum beats, women carried idols of Bathukkam on their heads. They took Suman in a procession till Chennur town, covering a distance of 35 km.

On reaching Chennur town, Suman paid tributes to Dr Ambedkar by garlanding his statue. He then addressed a gathering and said that Chennur Assembly constituency was a bastion of the BRS.

He exuded confidence that the BRS would form the government for the third time in a row. He predicted that the party would sweep 10 segments in erstwhile Adilabad district.

MLC Dande Vittal, Peddapalli MP Dr B Venkatesh Netha, Khanapur BRS nominee Johnson Naik, former government whip Nallala Odelu and many others were present.