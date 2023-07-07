Burglar caught red-handed in Chengicherla

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:20 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A house burglar was caught while attempting to burgle a house at Kranthi Colony in Chengicherla in the wee hours of Friday. The locals thrashed him and later handed him over to the police.

The incident occurred around 3 am when the burglar came to the colony alone and targeted the house. He opened the main gate and sneaked into the compound and tried to break into the main door with help of tools he had brought with him.

A neighbour who was alerted by the sound called the house owner and informed him and also other colony residents. The local residents rushed to the spot and caught the suspect and thrashed him before the police arrested him.

The Medipally police are investigating.