Burglars decamp with 82 tolas of gold, 10 tolas of silver in Adilabad

Burglars decamped with 82 tolas of gold, 10 tolas of silver and Rs 20,000 from two different flats of an apartment at Ramnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:13 AM, Tue - 5 September 23

Representational Image

Adilabad: Burglars decamped with 82 tolas of gold, 10 tolas of silver and Rs 20,000 from two different flats of an apartment at Ramnagar on the outskirts of Adilabad district centre on Monday.

Adilabad Rural Inspector Saida Rao said gold ornaments weighing 62 tolas and 10 tolas of silver ornaments were burgled from a flat belonging to Ravi Kiran in Sri Sai Apartment. Similarly, 20 tolas of gold and Rs 20,000 were stolen from P Nagaraju’s flat in the same apartment.

The burglars broke open the main doors and made away with the gold, silver and cash when the owners of the flat were away. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10.30 am and 12 noon. A security guard had gone outside to buy groceries for occupants of the flats at the time of the theft, while none of the CCTV cameras was functioning.

Adilabad DSP Umender said a case was registered based on complaints received from Ravi Kiran and Nagaraju. Six teams were formed to nab the burglars.